Vintage base ball game Aug. 26

A Vintage Base Ball game using rules from 1869 will be played by the Westerns Base Ball Club of Topeka and the Fort Hays Base Ball Club made up of a few local celebrities and citizens of Hays. It’s part of the Sesquicentennial celebration of Ellis County, the city of Hays and historic Fort Hays.

Bring your lawn chair and umbrella to enjoy an afternoon of vintage Base Ball. Admission is free.

Mark Eberle will talk about his brand new book “Kansas Baseball 1858-1941.”

Saturday, August 26 at 1 PM – 3 PM, Fort Hays State Historic Site, 1472 US Highway 183 Alternate.