Paul Eugene Becker was born on June 26,1931 in Logan, Kansas and passed away on July 23, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, Kansas at the age of 86.

Paul was born and raised on a farm north of Logan to Rhodney and Lucille (Jaenicke) Becker. Except for his two years in the Army, Paul lived his whole life in Logan, raising his family on the farm 6 miles north of town. In 1983 Paul and Loretta built their house in town, where they both enjoyed their retirement years.

Paul was united in marriage to Loretta Ann Jandera on June 11, 1951 at the Catholic Church in Logan, officiated by Monsignor Koegan. They were blessed to adopt three children into their lives and fill their home with joy.

Paul worked for Rural Telephone upon his exit from the Army. He then began to haul bulk gasoline for Standard Oil Co as well as propane for Westhusing’s, eventually owning and operating his own fuel service until his retirement in 1996.

Besides spending time with his family, Paul’s greatest joys came from his horses. He passed this love for riding and working cattle as well as hunting along to his children. Paul was a fourth degree Knight with the Logan Knights of Columbus; he also served as a volunteer fireman with the Logan Fire Department for 25+ years. Paul also served on the Logan School board and volunteered his time and skills with community projects.

Paul is survived by his daughters: Susan (Mike) Elliott and Shirley (Darrell) Colby both of Phillipsburg, Kansas. He also leaves 4 grandchildren: Wayne (Valorie) Grammon of Hays, KS; Amy (Chris) Rundell of Sheridan, WY; Jessie (Rodger) Keehn of Beatrice, NE and Kayla (Jeff) Zerr of Heartwell, NE; as well as 12 great-grandkids. He is also survived by three brothers: Robert (Mary) Becker, Ronald Becker and Cliff (Darlene) Becker all of Logan; sister in-law, Betty Jane Bittel and brother in-law, Jerrold (Wanda) Jandera, all of Logan; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta and son, William (Bill) Becker; parents, Rhodney and Lucille Becker; In – Laws, Joe and Anna Jandera; brother and sister in –law, Jerome and Ruth (Lynch) Becker of Beaver City, Nebraska; as well as sister in-law, Kay (Frans) Becker of Logan and brother in-law, Alvin Bittel.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Logan.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. in the St. John’s Catholic Church, Logan, with Father Daryl Olmstead officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Fire Dept. or the Logan American Legion.