Leroy Joseph “Gomer” Billinger, age 75, of Victoria, Kansas, died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Trego Manor Nursing Home WaKeeney, Kansas. He was born March 5, 1942, in Hays, Kansas to Edmund J. and Marie E. (Bode) Billinger. Leroy was a 1961 graduate of Victoria High School.

He worked at Linenberger’s Body Shop in Victoria before going to Vincent Motors in Russell for 10 years. He also helped his brother at Don Billinger’s Body Shop in Victoria for a few years. He worked at Fort Hays State University as a custodian for 20 year and retired in 2000. While at FHSU Leroy was in charge of flying the Flags at the college and received accommodation from Senator Robert Dole for his 20 years of service in honor of the United States Flag. He was member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and 4th Degree Assembly Knights of Columbus all of Victoria, Kansas.

Survivors include one brother, Donald Billinger and wife, Kathy, Trinidad, CO; three sisters, Joyce Dinkel and husband, Henry, Hays, KS; Jeanette Schmidt and husband, Ernie, Cummings, GA; Linda Stochl and husband, Michael, Benton, KS; one brother-in-law, Donald “Pappy” Leiker, Hays, KS; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Rose Marie “Rosie” Leiker; one niece, Anna Billinger; and one great niece, Natasha Leiker.

Services are 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 3, 2017, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday followed by a 3rd and 4th Degree rosary all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 6:30 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary.

Memorials to the Trego Manor Nursing Home, Hospice Services Inc, or St. Fidelis Cemetery.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net