Barking Up the Wrong Tree

John, who is noted for his gracious manners, was awakened one morning at 4:00 A.M. by his ringing telephone.

“Your dog’s barking, and it’s keeping me awake,” said an angry voice.

John thanked the caller and politely asked his name and number before

hanging up.

The next morning at precisely 4:00 A.M., John called his neighbor back.

“Good morning, Mr. Williams. I just called to say that I don’t have a

dog.”

