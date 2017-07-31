“I Like Ike–The Presidential Election of 1952” is next Lunch and Learn discussion

ABILENE – Author John Robert Greene will share the story of the 1952 presidential election during the next Lunch and Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. This free public program begins at noon on Friday, Aug. 4, in the Visitors Center Auditorium and will include a light lunch as part of the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation Speaker Series.

Published in March 2017, I Like Ike analyzes the 1952 presidential race in its entirety. The book is a compelling account of how an America fearful of a Communist threat elected a war hero and brought an end to 20 years of Democratic control of the White House. It also makes a timely and persuasive case for the importance of the 1952 election, not only to the Eisenhower administration, but also to the development of presidential politics well into the future.

Greene has taught at Cazenovia (N.Y.) College for the past 37 years. His teaching and writing specialty lies in American political history, particularly the American presidency. He has written or edited 18 books. In 1993, Greene was named Distinguished Faculty Member, and in 2000 he was awarded Cazenovia College’s first endowed chair.

Following the program, Greene will be available to sign copies of I Like Like–The Presidential Election of 1952, available for purchase in the Presidential Gift Shop.