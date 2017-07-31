Hays USD 489 seeking applicants for vacant board position

Hays USD 489 as of Monday morning had not received any interest in the vacant board member seat.

The seat was vacated by Sarah Rankin on July 14 after Rankin’s family moved out of state. About two and half years are left in Rankin’s term.

The deadline to apply for the open position is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Those interested in applying for the vacant position can contact Sarah Wasinger via email at swasinger@usd489.com or by calling 785-623-2400 today or 785-623-2600 Tuesday.

Applications will be reviewed by the board, and then the board will decide on how to proceed with the selection process. The board will ultimately appoint Rankin’s replacement. The vacant position is set for an item on the Aug. 7 school board meeting agenda.