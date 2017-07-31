Goldie June (Wolf) Thomas, age 94, a resident of Brookdale of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Hays. She was born May 14, 1923 in Smith County, Kansas to Conrad and Emma (Donberger) Wolf. She married Alfred Thomas on March 29, 1942 in Phillipsburg, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2012.

Goldie was the manager at Four Seasons Dress Shop for many years. She was a member of the Gold Circle and the VFW ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Tom Thomas and wife Deanna of Hays; a sister, Kathryn Miller of Hays; two grandchildren, Troy Thomas, and Misty Rockenfield both Seattle Washington; 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Sylvester Wolf and two sisters, Mabel Bateman and Irene Dannenberg.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Gaylord Cemetery, Gaylord, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice in her memory and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left for the family by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com