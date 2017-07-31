Phillipsburg resident Ethel Ann Bretton passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital, Phillipsburg, at the age of 95.

She was born November 7, 1921 in Kirwin, KS the daughter of Martin Ralph & Mary Viola (Wisehart) Smith.

She was united in marriage to Mavor Orlin Bretton on October 7, 1939 in Agra, KS. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1989.

Survivors include 2 sons, Ralph Bretton of McCook, NE & Rex C. Bretton of Phillipsburg; daughter, Luella Snyder of Ness City, KS; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Smith of Warsaw, MO; and 2 sisters, Delpha Jennings of Phillipsburg & Vannetta Woodard of Mound City, KS.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Mrs. Bretton will lie in state from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday & 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ethel Bretton Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661. Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.