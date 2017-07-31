Ellis Rec sets back-to-school bash for Aug. 11

ELLIS — The Ellis Recreation Commission has set a back-to-school bash for Aug. 11.

The event is free for all ages and is open to all Ellis residents.

The schedule is below:

6 p.m. — Start at the Ellis Municipal Swimming Pool with a free swim and Cardboard Boat Races to follow.

6:30 p.m. — Barbecue will provided for the first 200 attendees.

9:15 p.m. — Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for a free “Movie Under the Stars” showing “Sing.” This portion of the evening is sponsored by the Ellis Public Library.