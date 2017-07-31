MEADE – Dottie Arleen Gillen, 89, Centennial CO (formerly of Meade KS), died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Peakview Assisted Living, Centennial CO.

She was born February 2, 1928, in Jennings KS, to George J. Tacha and Essie M. (Denney) Tacha. Dottie grew up in Jennings, Oberlin, and Meade. She graduated from Meade High School in 1946.

She married Lawrence J. Gillen on July 23, 1951, in Meade KS. He preceded her in death June 28, 2001. Dottie retired in 1988 from Meade Grade School where she was the secretary. Prior to working at Meade Grade School, she had also been secretary in the offices of Wilson & Beard, Attorneys at Law; the USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service; Meade District Hospital in the medical records division; and Meade High School.

Dottie was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Meade. She had been a member of the Maia Club and served as den mother to her sons’ Cub Scout troops. She and her husband enjoyed bowling and square-dancing in their younger days. Dottie’s hobbies included sewing, crafting, and quilting.

Survivors include two sons, James D. (Jim) Gillen and his wife Terri of Aurora CO, and Robert L. (Bob) Gillen and his wife Pam of Hays KS; six grandchildren, Jamee Ulitzky (Josh), J.D. Gillen (Emily), Kelsey Smyth (Steven), Amanda Lloyd (J), Valerie Bryant (Scott), and Rachel Gillen; 9 great-children, Lexi Gillen, Joey Ulitzky, Aspen Gillen, Jordan Ulitzky, Julia Ulitzky, Karaline Lloyd, Anderson Bryant, Griffin Lloyd, and Connor Bryant; one sister, Peggy Thompson of Meade; two sisters-in-law, Carol Tacha of Meade and Marjorie Gillen of Omaha NE; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by her brothers Richard G. Tacha, Darrell J. Tacha, Kenneth M. (Bub) Tacha, and George J. (Junior) Tacha, and her sisters Gertrude M. (Gertie) Hunter, Kathleen E. Boyd, Marjorie M. Bruce, and Betty L. Kortz.

Vigil services will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Church, Meade. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the church. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to St. John the Baptist Church, in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, PO Box 70, Meade KS 67864.