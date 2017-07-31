Cloudy, cool Monday

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday NightA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.