1 hospitalized after I-70 crash in NW Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Samantha L. Cruts, 18, Aurora, CO., was east bound on Interstate 70 just east of Kansas 253 approximately 14 miles east of Goodland.

The hit vehicle him the guard rail on the north side at mile post 30. Vehicle 1 continued to travel until coming to rest on the south shoulder.

Cruts was transported to the hospital in Goodland. A 19-year-old passenger was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.