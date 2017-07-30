Quarks, Quirks, and Conundrums opens Fri. at Deines Cultural Center

RUSSELL–Opening Friday, August 4th with a reception from 5:00 – 7:00 pm is the next exhibition at the Deines Cultural Center, Quarks, Quirks, and Conundrums: A Sabbatical Journey by Wayne Conyers.

Professor Wayne Conyers is entering his 34th year of teaching at McPherson College in McPherson, KS. He has served as chair of the Visual Arts Department for 19 of those year.

During his recent sabbatical, Conyers broke away from his traditional approaches to creating art. The upcoming show at the Deines is the result of Conyers’ journey out of his comfort zone and his fascination with theoretical and hypothetical physics.

Quarks, Quirks, and Conundrums is on display from August 4th through September 8th.

Admission to the Deines Cultural Center, 820 N. Main St., is free and everyone is welcome. Call 785-483-3742 for information and check our website www.deinesculturalcenter.org for upcoming events.