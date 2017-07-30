Off-duty Kansas officer nabs woman who fled crash scene

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a Saturday crash and chase.

Just before 4p.m. Saturday police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run accident at 29th and SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to a media release. A silver Mercury Sable fled the scene and eventually became disabled at the intersection of Shunga and Prairie. The occupants of the car fled on foot.

An off-duty Topeka police officer in a nearby park witnessed the driver identified as 24-year-old Candice Richardson leave the car. He held her until on-duty officers arrived. Two occupants of a blue SUV remained on the scene of the accident and reported minor injuries.

A passenger in the Mercury was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The SUV hit a power pole that was suspended over 29th Street with lines down across the road. Police closed the street to traffic in both directions until repairs were completed Saturday evening.

Police did not release details on possible charges against Richardson.