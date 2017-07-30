Larks win opener at NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. – Alex Lopez pitched eight shutout innings and the Hays Larks blew open a tight game with a four-run eighth inning and beat the San Antonio Angels 6-0 in their first pool play game of Championship Week at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

Frank Leo Postgame Intverview

Game Highlights

Lopez (7-2) scattered seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk for his 15th win in two summer’s with the Larks. He was helped out by two double plays in the first three innings and only allowed two runners past first base.

Tyler Starks worked a perfect ninth in the non-save situation to close the game.

Ke’one Givens, Colin Simpson, Clayton Rasbeary and Jace Selser all had two of the Larks 12 hits.

Rasbeary’s inside the park home run to lead off the fourth gave the Larks the lead for good. Givens had a seventh inning triple which scored Selsor to make it 2-0. All four of their runs in the eighth came with two outs. Jacob Boston’s single, a double by Selsor, a triple from Trey Ochoa and single from Givens all knocked in runs.

The Larks continue pool play on Tuesday against either the Seattle Studs or Cheney Diamond Dawgs.