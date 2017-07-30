Kansas woman searches for 2 horses missing after storm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area woman is hoping to locate two horses she says went missing after last week’s storm-related flooding.

Sherra Schuck tells The Kansas City Star that a chestnut quarterhorse named Agapey and a white Arabian called Lytia were kept in an open barn and pasture on a friend’s property in Overland Park, Kansas.

They disappeared after storms pounded the region Thursday and inundated the barn with water. Shuck surmises one of the horses got spooked, and the other went along.

Schuck says the horses are ages 17 and 31, that she’s had them “since they were babies,” and that she wants them back, “dead or alive.”