Hays Monarchs win AA American Legion State title

The Hays Monarchs scored five runs in the second inning on their way to a 8-4 win over Iola in the second AA American Legion Championship game Sunday in Marysville.

The Monarchs dropped the first game to Iola 14-10 forcing the second championship game Sunday afternoon.

In the second game the Monarchs got the scoring started in the second inning on a balk that scored Eston Brown who had walked. Then with the bases loaded Gavin Schumacher and Creighton Renz each added an RBI single to give Hays a 3-0 lead. Luke Ruder followed up with a two-run triple to put Hays up 5-0.

Hays added a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth on their way to the 8-4 win.

Monarchs’ starter Chase Werth allow four runs, two earned in a complete game win.

Gavin Schumacher finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases. Creighton Renz finished two-for-three with three RBIs.

The Monarchs improved to 24-11 and have qualified for the AA American Legion Regionals in Wahpeton North Dakota next week.