Harold Claydeen Davidson, age 88, of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society Ellis, Kansas. He was born August 17, 1928 in Ellis, Kansas to Harry and Cecile (Price) Davidson. He graduated from Ellis High School in 1946. On July 6,1953 he married Luella Mae Bechard at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2017.

Harold worked for the State of Kansas Employment Office in Hays for 33 years. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 3rd degree Knights of Columbus St. Joseph’s Council, and the VFW all of Hays. He enjoyed woodworking, bingo and outdoor activities including fishing, camping, and gardening. Harold was also a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War stationed in Okinawa.

He is survived by a son, Gregory Davidson (Rose) of Marion, Kansas; three daughters, Diana Riley (Edward) of Preston, Missouri, Roxie Ruder (Harvey) of Hays and Jeanette Schroeder (Dan Hake) of Tipton, Kansas; a brother, Lloyd Davidson (Diana) of Emporia, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ivan and Ardon Davidson.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, July 31, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with military honors courtesy of the Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Sunday 6 PM – 8 PM and Monday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601

A combined parish vigil service and rosary will be 7 PM Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activities fund at the Good Samaritan Society of Ellis.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at www.keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com