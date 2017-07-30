Donald Michael Schmidt, age 64, of Ellis, Kansas passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Trego Manor in WaKeeney, Kansas. He was born November 3, 1952 in LaCrosse, Kansas to Paul Michael and Jeannine (Obenhaus) Schmidt. He graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1970. Donald enjoyed spending time with his brother Greg and family on the farm.

He is survived by three brothers, Danny Schmidt (Debbie) of Lawrence, Kansas, Greg Schmidt (Dawn) of Ellis and Gary Schmidt (Karen) of LaCrosse; two aunts, Dorothy Almquist and Alfreda Barry both of LaCrosse; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John and Dennis Schmidt.

Memorial services will be 10 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637. Inurnment will follow services in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ellis.

Condolences may be sent by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com