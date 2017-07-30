Cloudy, cool Sunday with chances of rain

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.