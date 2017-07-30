Cloudy, cool Sunday with chances of rain

Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.