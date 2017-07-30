Celebrate National S’mores Day with Hays Girl Scouts

GSKH

HAYS – Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and to celebrate, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is inviting the public to learn more about Girl Scouts while making their own tasty s’mores during a free event in Hays.

Families can enjoy free s’mores, hot dogs and activities for National S’mores Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Hays Girl Scout Office, 2707 Vine Street, Suite 8.

During the event, families can discover how Girl Scouts helps unleash the inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader) in every girl. Council staff will be at the event to help girls sign up for Girl Scouts and to talk to those who are interested in making a difference in their community – there are volunteer opportunities to fit any schedule!

Did you know the delicious marshmallow, chocolatey, graham-cracker treat is rooted in Girl Scout history?

The recipe for a s’more dates back to a 1925 Girl Scout Leader magazine and a 1927 Girl Scouts of the USA handbook, “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts,” which featured a “Some More” recipe.

For more information and to learn more about Girl Scouts, go to kansasgirlscouts.org, call 888-686-MINT (6468), or email info@gskh.org.