O’Loughlin fourth grader to be published in ‘Treasured’

O’Loughlin fourth grader Grace Glover’s poem titled “Earth” will be featured in the America Library of Poetry book “Treasured” later this year.

Glover’s work was submitted by her teacher Kenda Leiker.

Fewer than 20 percent of the poems submitted were selected to be showcased in this publication. Students enrolled in grades three through 12 were eligible for submission.

“We are truly proud of Grace for her wonderful work. Thank you to Kenda for recognizing Grace’s talent and submitting the poem to the America Library of Poetry,” Superintendent John Thissen said during the School Spotlight at Monday’s school board meeting.