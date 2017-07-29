MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note July 29

Check out a few clips of my conversation on foreign policy, military readiness and family with my friend and fellow freshman, Rep. Liz Cheney.

In the House

Meetings at the Pentagon

This week, I went to the Pentagon to meet with General James McConville, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, and Chief of Army Legislative Liaison, Brig. Gen. Brian E. Winski. While there, I advocated for Fort Riley and discussed the installation’s strengths. I was also given a tour of the “Eisenhower Corridor” in the Pentagon, where they discussed the President’s achievements.

Trade Letter

This week, I lead a letter with Rep. Gallagher (R-WI) to the U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Bob Lighthizer.

It is great to see my Republican freshman colleagues take a strong stand on an issue like trade, which is critical to the economic wellbeing of Kansas, and the country.

In a time such as this, where the ag economy is trying to see itself out of a slump, we must be doing all we can to ensure we open every possible market to our producers. I am confident that Ambassador Lighthizer will be a great ally in this mission.

Make America Secure Appropriations Act

Yesterday, the house passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act.

This Act secures our nation’s borders, freezes pay for Members of Congress, allocates more funds to the VA than ever before, gives our troops the highest pay raise in 8 years, and rebuilds our military.

Meeting with Secretary Ben Carson

Great to hear from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson (shown left) this week. Secretary Carson told us about the work he is doing to roll back onerous regulatory burdens, promote home ownership, allow credit-worthy borrowers access to capital, and to help others – like him – achieve the American Dream.

Reaction to President’s Military Transgender Announcement

When it comes to military strategy and readiness, I trust our generals. The President made clear that this decision came after consultation from his generals, and I support them.

Kansan testifies before the House Ag Committee

It was great to welcome Kansas native and cattle industry leader, Kendall Frazier, to the House Ag Committee on Wednesday. Kendall testified on how crucial international markets, like Canada and Mexico, are to U.S. cattle producers. He also highlighted the challenges facing the cattle industry since the demise of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which left U.S. producers at a significant disadvantage to Australian producers.

