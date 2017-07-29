Leon helps Red Sox win in 10, end Royals’ 9-game streak

BOSTON (AP) — Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera’s tag on Eduardo Nunez’s ground out in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting the Boston Red Sox past Kansas City 9-8 to end the Royals’ nine-game winning streak.

Nunez also hit two solo homers over the Green Monster for the Red Sox. He’s 5 for 9 in two games since being acquired from San Francisco earlier in the week.

Lorenzo Cain hooked a three-run homer around the right-field pole and Whit Merrifield had a career-best four hits — all singles — for the Royals, who were looking to match their longest win streak since June 2014.

The Red Sox remained a half game behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Matt Barnes (6-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Boston tied it on Betts’ sacrifice fly in the eighth.