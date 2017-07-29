Hays Monarchs move to 2-0 at state tournament

MARYSVILLE – Luke Ruder and Gavin Schumacher each drove in three runs and Tate Garcia turned in five solid innings as the Hays Monarchs moved to 2-0 at the AA State American Legion tournament with a 8-3 win over Garnett Friday.

Each team got a run in their half of the first and Garnett took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second and the score would stay that way until the Monarchs scored four runs in the top of the fifth.

Hays tied the game at two on an error and Luke Ruder followed that with a two-run double giving the Monarchs a 4-2 lead. Another error allowed the Monarchs to take a 5-2 lead.

After Garnett got a run back in the sixth inning the Monarchs loaded the bases for Gavin Schumacher who promptly unloaded them on a three-run double giving Hays an 8-3 lead and they would go on to win by that score.

Monarchs coach Ryan Post

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/monarchs-coach-post-game-7-28.mp3

Garcia allowed three runs on four hits over five innings to earn the win.

Luke Ruder and Schumacher each went 1-for-4 with three RBI’s.

The Monarchs are 22-10 on the season and will play Iola Saturday at 6 p.m. in Marysville.