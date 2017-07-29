Hays ends season on walk-off loss

Hays saw their season come to a close on Saturday at the AAA State Legion tournament as they lose 6-5 to the Ottawa Arrows. Hays took the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a Cole Murphy single to plate Trey Riggs. Hays just missed a double play to end the game with runners at first and second. Brock Huddleston who is headed to Emporia State as an offensive lineman hit a ball to the gap in right center field that rolled to the wall and scored two runs, the winning run from first.
Hays was not hit through the first five innings. The Eagles scored a single run in the second on an Ottawa error. The Arrows answered back with a home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the second.
Ottawa scored another run in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. Hays finally broke through in the sixth inning on a Grant Coffman two run single. Coffman later scored on a fielding error to tie the game at four.
Palmer Hutchison went six and two-thirds innings in the loss. The tournament and summer for Hays comes to a close one game shy of the state title game.
Each team had three errors in the contest. Ottawa scored their six runs on seven hits and received four walks and a hit batter. Hays scored their five runs on four hits and received six walks and one hit batter.