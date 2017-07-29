Canning, music and social media programs on library schedule

HPL

Head down to the library this August for a variety of free programs.

Basics of Home Canning: Join Linda Beech of the Ellis County Extension for a “basics of home canning” class on August 2 at 6:30 PM. Whether you’re new to food preservation of whether you’ve been “putting food by” for years, this class will help you learn the latest tips and techniques for safe and tasty food at home.

The Hollands!: Where can the whole family go for free live music? To the library, of course! On Thursday, August 3 at 6 PM the Hollands will give a free concert at the Hays Public Library. The Hollands are an internationally touring family who delight audiences with their modern take on Americana and folk music.

Social Media Workshop: The Hays Public Library is offering a social media workshop for adults on August 8 at 6:30 PM in the Young Adult computer lab. Whether you’d like to keep up with your kids on Facebook or improve your photography skills with Instagram, this workshop will teach you the ropes of the most popular social media platforms.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayslibrary.org or call 785.625.9014.