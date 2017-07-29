22nd Street lanes will narrow for concrete repair project

Beginning Monday, lanes will be reduced on 22nd Street between Felten and Haney Drive for concrete repairs. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open but lanes will be narrowed. The repairs are estimated to be completed by the Friday, Aug. 4, weather permitting.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and avoid driving in the area if possible.

The City of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. For more information, call the Public Works Department at (785) 628-7350.