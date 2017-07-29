2017 Total Solar Eclipse viewing party will be at Sternberg

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Fort Hays State University’s Sternberg Museum of Natural History will be the place to be to view the 2017 Solar Eclipse. Brought to you by Sternberg, the Fort Hays State University Foundation, The Meckenstock Group and Dock’s Boat & RV. The staff at Sternberg will have a variety of eclipse-related activities and exhibits set up for children and adults, and viewing glasses will be available for purchase. Smokin’ Co. BBQ and Taco Riendo will be on hand offering their lunch specialties and Ice Cream Express will be on site for cool desserts.

Check back for updated fun facts, videos and explanations of the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event!

Eclipse Fast Facts

• Carbondale, Ill., will experience the longest total eclipse duration, clocking in at two

minutes, 43 seconds, beginning at 1:20 p.m. CDT.

• Hopkinsville, Ky., will view the greatest eclipse – that is, where the sun, the moon

and Earth line up the most precisely. The eclipse begins there at 1:24 p.m. CDT.



Video courtesy NASA