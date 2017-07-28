Wendi Richelle Kjellberg, age 51, died on July 26, 2017 at the Ness County Hospital, Ness City. She was born on January 18, 1966 in Ransom, Kansas the daughter of Fred Herman and Darlene J. Rauch Kraft.

She married Larry Kjellberg on June 16, 1984 in Ransom, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include three daughters, Amber Zimmerman and her husband Cody of Dighton, Becca Venters and her husband Brad of Kinsley, and Chelsey Shapland and her husband Justin of Dighton; son, Lucas Kjellberg of Ness City; four brothers, Lon Kraft and his wife Sharon of Bennett, Colorado, Rick Kraft and his wife Vona of Ransom, Brent Kraft and his wife Bev of Ransom, Jody Kraft and his wife Ladonna of Plains and five grandchildren, Kenzie and Kollin Zimmerman, Conner Venters, Jarret and Bentley Shapland.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Wendi had been a daycare provider for 16 years. The single thing she loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 10:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church, Ness City with burial following in the Ness City Cemetery.

Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2-9 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Lucas Kjellberg educational fund.