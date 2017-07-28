USGS reports another Kansas earthquake in July

COMANCHE COUNTY – Another earthquake shook portions of Kansas late Thursday.

The quake at 11:18p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered south of Coldwater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the first quake in Kansas since a pair of 2.5 magnitudes quakes in Harper County last week.

The agency has recorded six quakes in Kansas this month, 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.