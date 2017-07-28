T2T program welcomes 125 new K-12 teachers

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

About 125 professionals looking to begin new careers as K-12 teachers are on the Fort Hays State University campus as part of the Transition to Teaching (T2T) Program.

The T2T program is instrumental in helping Kansas school districts find qualified candidates for secondary teaching vacancies through an alternate route to teacher licensure. Four students were in the first T2T class at FHSU in the 2003-2004 year. The program now includes students in large and small school districts across most of Kansas.

The students typically take two classes in the summer before their first year of teaching: One online class focuses on lesson planning and teaching strategies, and ane four-day intensive preparation class is on FHSU’s campus.

“At the end of the four days, the program participants are better prepared to assume the full-time role of a teacher,” said Dr. Jim Barrett, chair of the Department of Advanced Education Programs.

Many participants have either been substitute teachers or have been teaching in a situation that does not require a teaching license. Others in the program come to teaching as beginners.

Participants must meet FHSU and Kansas Department of Education Program requirements for a restricted teaching license and are hired by school districts as teachers of record. Students are required to complete 24 hours of college credit in a two-year period while teaching. They can then earn an initial teaching license.

FHSU offers T2T program participants the opportunity to earn an additional 12 hours, take a comprehensive exam and earn a Master’s of Science degree.

“FHSU is proud to partner with the Kansas State Department of Education and local school districts to prepare high-quality teachers for Kansas students,” said Barrett.

For more information about the program, visit www.fhsu.edu/cert/t2t/.