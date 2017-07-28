Sunny, warm Friday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

More rain is on the way to SW Kansas this weekend. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ZdrZaXQjS8 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) July 28, 2017

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 83.