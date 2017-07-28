Seven errors hurt Eagles in state loss

Hays had just one error through the first two games at the AAA State Legion tournament in Ottawa. Both resulted in wins. Hays held a three run lead through two innings against Great Bend on Friday night, but seven errors over the next three innings were too much to overcome as the Eagles fall 10-7.

Starting pitcher Grant Coffman slammed a three run double off the left field fence in the first inning to get the Eagles started. Coffman then sat down the first six batters that he faced. Hays had the bases loaded in the second inning with no out but could not score. Hays then didn’t score in the third with runners at the corners and one out. In all Hays would strand 14 base runners.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Highlights-Hays-Eagles-7-28-17-Final.wav

Great Bend struck for the first time in the bottom of the third. Aided by four of the Eagle’s seven errors the Chiefs scored four runs to take the lead. Hays answered with three more in the top of the fourth inning led by a Trey Riggs two-run double. Riggs later scored on a wild pitch for a 6-4 advantage.

Another error in the fourth inning cost Hays two runs and the game was tied at six through four innings.

The Eagle’s took their last lead of the game in the fifth inning. After loading the bases with nobody out, Hays forced in a run after a Trey Riggs walk but could not add any more. Great Bend retook the lead in the bottom of the inning, this time for good. Aided by two more Eagle errors, Great Bend scored three runs to grab the lead for good at 9-7 after five innings.

Hays loaded the bases in the sixth with two out and didn’t score. They then put two on with one out in the seventh but were doubled up to end the game. Great Bend had added another run in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin of 10-7.

Coach Dustin Schumacher

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Coach-Hays-Eagles-7-28-17.wav

Hays received thirteen walks and a hit batter in the loss. Grant Coffman took the loss, pitching six inning allowing seven hits, walking four, hitting two batters and striking out two. Four different pitchers took the mound for Great Bend.

Hays stays alive in the double elimination tournament as Friday was their first loss. Hays plays Ottawa who eliminated Chanute 5-2. The game will be at 10 a.m. Friday