Renovated Centennial Lanes will reopen Friday night

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

For anyone in Hays who wants to go bowling, there has only one place to go — and for many years, that has been Centennial Lanes. People around the area of all ages have enjoyed Centennial Lanes since it opened in 1959. In 1979, Bruce and Jill Herreman bought the bowling alley, and it has been in the Herreman family ever since.

“I think I was about 4 when my parents bought the center and my brother was 1,” said Tyler Herreman. “We grew up in the business. I moved away for a few years, but I came back and now my brother Dallas and I handle the majority of the day-to-day operations.”

Centennial Lanes closed from July 17 to 27 this summer to renovate and update the center, giving it a more modern look.

“What people will probably notice first is a new playing surface. We have replaced the approaches, which is where you stand to deliver the ball. We replaced the lanes, we replaced the bumpers, we have replaced the hoods and racks — the portion where your ball comes out to you,” Herreman said. “Those are going to be some of the most noticeable changes. We have also replaced the flooring in the bowlers’ area.”

Despite the aesthetic changes, the family business side of things continues to be the same.

“Now Dallas’ children are working in the business with us. My niece and two nephews help us with some of the day-to-day operations like taking out the trash, wiping down tables and things like that,” Herreman said.

From hosting events for charities to “Sizzling 60” night for Fort Hays State University students, being a part of the community has always been a priority to incorporate the business into the Hays community.

“We have been very fortunate to be involved not only in our local business but with a number of different charities in our community like Big Brothers Big Sisters, First Call For Help, school groups and others,” Herreman said.

Centennial Lanes will reopen for the first time Friday at 7pm for “Glow Bowl,” which is when the overhead florescent lighting is turned off, and black-lights, lasers, disco balls and loud music are turned on to create a unique bowling environment for customers.

More pictures of the renovation and information about Centennial Lanes can be found on their website and their Facebook page.