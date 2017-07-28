Logan resident Paul E. Becker passed away July 23, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg at the age of 86. He was born June 26, 1931 in Logan, KS, the son of Rhodney and Lucille (Jaenicke) Becker.

Survivors include his daughters, Shirley Colby & Susan Elliott of Phillipsburg; 3 brothers, Robert, Ronald & Clifford of Logan; 4 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Logan.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. in the St. John’s Catholic Church, Logan, with Father Daryl Olmstead officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan, with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Monday & Tuesday, July 31 & Aug. 1, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Logan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Fire Dept. or the Logan American Legion.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.