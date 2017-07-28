‘Mexican Trader of the Santa Fe Trail’ exhibit makes Ellis Co. stop

Fort Larned National Historic Site

Fort Larned National Historic Site and the Ellis County Historical Society have announced that a special exhibit from the fort is currently on display in the Hays museum. A fascinating look at the “Mexican Trader of the Santa Fe Trail” reveals much about trail travel from old Santa Fe that differed from their American merchants. The Hays residents and surrounding communities are encouraged to celebrate Kansas history by visiting the exhibit and delving deeper into Santa Fe Trail experiences.

The trader in the exhibit represents a young drover by the name of Jose Librado Gurules who traveled on the Trail in 1867. Many years after his 11-month journey from Santa Fe to Kansas City and back, Jose shared his recollections with the New Mexican Federal Writers’ Project.

Jose, and the outfit he was traveling with, went through Fort Larned on the eastward trek and then followed the railroad construction on the return trip. Fort Larned operated as an army post from 1859 to 1878 and extended its influence and authority along the Santa Fe Trail. Mexican traders would frequently stop at Fort Larned to trade with the sutler who operated a general store. Trade items included wool, metals, and food items to name a few.

Jose tells of the march being very hazardous and exhausting. Both men and animals were pushed to the limit. A schedule was set and every effort was made to maintain it. He collected eight dollars in pay for the entire journey. Ellis County Historical Society, 100 West Seventh, will be hosting the exhibit until the end of August.

Fort Larned National Historic Site is located six miles west of Larned on Kansas Highway 156. Information on visiting is on the internet at www.nps.gov/fols.