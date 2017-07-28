Massage center to bring float tank, cryo chamber to Hays

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Imagine floating in a tank of salt water with no light and no sound — just you and the sensation of warm water against your body. Relaxed?

A new business, H2O, is bringing floatation tanks, as described above, and cryo therapy, along with some varied massage practices to Hays this fall.

The flotation tanks and cryo chambers will be a first for the region. The next closest float tanks are in Lawrence and Kansas City.

H2O is a cooperation between Shayne Whisman of Heavenly Soles and Ceena Owns. The co-owners both have their own massage practices in Hays and will be closing those in lieu of opening H2O

The float tanks, also known as sensory deprivation chambers, contain about 18 inches of a combination of water and Epson salt.

The idea is to slow the mind, so that all you can hear and sense is the sound of your breath and your heart beating. Some people relax so fully they fall asleep, Owens said.

Owens suffers from an autoimmune disease and has had her thyroid removed.

“I am like a computer with 15 tabs open at the same time,” Owens said, adding the floating helps to calm her mind.

For people with autism who can be easily over stimulated, the floats can be relaxing. The tanks are also often used by people with anxiety, ADD, PTSD, insomnia or who are seeking a way to deal with stress.

“It cuts off all your external stimuli,” Owens said. “We are stimulated by our cell phones and TVs and fluorescent lighting in the rooms and external noise and radios. You can’t take your cell phone in water, so you disconnect.”

Floating also helps with water retention and may help pregnant woman or others with edema.

The floatation tanks have four-way filters, and Owens said they intend to be very careful with hygiene and cleanliness.

The center will also be offering cryo ice baths. The units are vertical, you step into them and your body is surrounded by liquid nitrogen for three minutes. The cold helps treat inflammation and can be helpful for people with arthritis and those who are recovering from injury.

Some people use the process for weight loss, as it burns about 800 calories.

Both co-owners will be certified by the companies who manufactured the float chamber and cryo unit to use the equipment.

H2O will also offer a salt sauna and hydro therapy tub. For the hydro therapy room the business is brining in Indonesia body treatments from Bali. The women will do Curry scrubs and a yogurt splash. The enzymes in the yogurt help soften the skin. Then you get in the tub with floating flowers and jasmine frangipani oil. You finish with a massage with the jasmine frangipani oil highlighted with a bowl of flowers below you in the face cradle.

Owens said they are modeling their offerings after bath houses in Budapest, where saunas are used to boost the immune system and circulation.

Massage will continue to be an important facet of Owens’ and Whisman’s work.

Some of the massage techniques they will offer include: hot stone, fire cupping and Chinese cupping.

Owens said the owners are looking to offer a holistic approach to the care of the mind, body and spirit.

The center will be decorated in hand-painted murals and house a life coach, relaxation lounge and water bar.

Owens teaches massage at Fort Hays State University and she hopes the center at 1011 W. 27th St., Building F4, (Eagle Business Plaza) can be used for classes starting this fall. They are planning a soft opening in August with a full opening in October when the center gets its float tanks and cryo chamber.

Owens is a nurse and she has worked with local physicians to be complimentary to traditional medical treatment.

For example, physicians often refer her lymphedema patients. Patients, who have blocked lymph nodes or have had lymph nodes removed because of cancer can have problems with build up of fluids, and the massage helps drain these fluid.

Owens and her partner hope to keep their services accessible, with costs starting at $40. They will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays.