KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 7/28/17

Walking Tall

Doctor Bloomfield was known for his extraordinary treatment of

arthritis. One day he had a waiting room full of people when a little

old lady, almost bent over in half, shuffled in slowly, leaning on her

cane. When her turn came, she went into the doctor’s office, and,

amazingly, emerged within 5 minutes walking completely erect with her

head held high.

A woman in the waiting room who had seen all this rushed up to the

little old lady and said, “It’s a miracle! You walked in bent in half

and now you’re walking erect. What did that doctor do?”

“He gave me a longer cane.”

