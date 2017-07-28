KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 7/28/17

Doctor Bloomfield was known for his extraordinary treatment of
arthritis. One day he had a waiting room full of people when a little
old lady, almost bent over in half, shuffled in slowly, leaning on her
cane. When her turn came, she went into the doctor’s office, and,
amazingly, emerged within 5 minutes walking completely erect with her
head held high.
A woman in the waiting room who had seen all this rushed up to the
little old lady and said, “It’s a miracle! You walked in bent in half
and now you’re walking erect. What did that doctor do?”
“He gave me a longer cane.”
