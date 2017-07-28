Logan resident Keith Grammon passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Logan Manor in Logan, KS at the age of 89.

He was born in Osborne County, KS on June 6, 1928, the son of Ward & Doris (Barker) Grammon. On Sept. 17, 1954 he was united in marriage to Velda Campbell in Smith Center, KS. He owned & operated an auto repair shop in Logan for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Velda, of Logan; his sons, Roger & Paul of Logan and Larry of Canon City, CO; his daughter, Beverly Hockman of Salina, KS; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and two special nieces.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Christian Church in Logan, KS with Pastor Troy Buss officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan, with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Mr. Grammon will lie in state Saturday & Sunday from noon – 9 p.m. at the Logan Funeral Home in Logan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Logan Manor or the Logan Christian Church. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Logan Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.