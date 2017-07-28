HPD arrest log, July 24 to 26

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kerry Juan Baker, 61, Hays, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. July 26 in the 1900 block of Holmes on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grant Alexander Bond, 22, Hays, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. July 24 in the 1200 block of Tamarac on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Jane Louise Holt, 62, Rifle, Colo., was arrested at 9:30 p.m. July 24 in the 3200 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Ana Cecilia Olivas, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1 a.m. July 24 in the 700 block of East Sixth on suspicion of domestic battery.

Mark Anthony Moreno, 39, Hays, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. July 24 in the 1300 block of Lawrence on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Serena Nicole Lynn Rosenberg, 21, Ellis, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. July 24 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Troy Lee Bell Jr., 29, Hays, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. July 26 in the 1300 block of Douglas on suspicion of domestic battery, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.