Hays Monarchs rally for extra inning win at AA state tournament

Jonathan Zweygardt

Hays Post

The Hays Monarchs waited until they were down to their final out in the seventh inning before recording their first hit Thursday against Marysville in the first round of the AA State American Legion Baseball tournament, but Zane Staab would make that hit count.

Down 2-0, with two outs and runners at first and second Staab delivered a two-run single tying the game at two.

Then with the game still tied at two in the top of the eighth inning the Monarchs first two runners of the inning reached base setting up a Chase Werth two-run single to give Hays a 4-2 lead. The Monarchs added another run on a wild-pitch to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

Marysville threatened, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to 5-4 but the Monarchs held on for the win.

Ricky Hockett earned the win for the Monarchs going seven and a third innings allowing four runs, three earned on seven hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

Monarchs coach Ryan Post

The Monarchs improved to 21-10 and they will take on Garnett in the second semifinal game Friday evening in Marysville.

Doniphan County takes on Iola in the other semifinal game.

In the elimination games Hoisington takes on Russell at 10 a.m. Friday and Beloit will play Marysville after that.