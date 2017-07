HILL CITY — The Graham County Fair begins Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Tuff Trucks event, and continues Sunday with events like the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull and a concert by The Sound Exchange.

Inflatable carnival will be available nightly, plus 4-H exhibits and food vendors. Monday through Wednesday will be the Jawhawker Roundup Rodeo.

Click HERE for a complete schedule of events and more information.