Francis T. Wildeman, of Grainfield, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter. He was 81 years of age. He was born March 27, 1936 on the family farm in Gove County, to Daniel and Mary (Ziegler) Wildeman.

Francis was a graduate of Grainfield High School. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. On September 5, 1964, Francis was united in marriage to Doreen Brungardt, in Hays. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. Francis was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Not only was he a lifelong farmer, he worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation, in highway maintenance, from 1973 until his retirement in 2001. Francis was known for his ability to fix about anything. Francis was especially handy with a welder and a lathe. He was good with his hands, and ingenuity was his strong suit, as he was able to make an idea become a reality if it helped him in getting a job done. Francis will be missed by many friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Doreen, of the family home; a son, Troy Leon (Kimberly) Wildeman of Grainfield; two grandchildren, Dalton Stoabs of Gove and Elizabeth (James) Roller of Cashion, Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Haddie Roller of Cashion; a brother, Vernard (Fran) Wildeman of Los Angeles, California; a sister, Annunicate Weber of Park; a step-brother, Alvin (Debbie) Gillespie of Winfield; and a step-sister, Bonnie(Mark) Cooksey of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Mary Wildeman; a step-mother, Wanda Gillespie; brother, Pius; and an infant sister, Carolyn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Grainfield. Burial will be in the Grainfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m., all at the St. Agnes Religious Education Center, Grainfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Grainfield American Legion or Masses. Donations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.

