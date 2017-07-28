Alfred Peter (Pete) Heeke, 84, died July 22, 2017 in Conroe, Texas. He was born September 8, 1932, at Windthorst Ford County, Kansas to Harry and Emmeline (Ackerman) Heeke. He attended Windthorst schools, graduating in 1950. He was united in marriage to Marcella Hattrup on April 24, 1951 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Windthorst.

He farmed in that area and worked in construction and carpentry until retirement in 1996 at which time he moved to Hays, Kansas. Mr. Heeke was a member of the St. Leon Council, Knights of Columbus, Windthorst from 1950 to 2013 when he transferred to the Hays Council of Knights. The couple moved to Conroe, TX in 2016.

Mrs. Heeke survives; also surviving are his sons, Daryl (Nan) Heeke of Taylor, Texas, Ronald (Cynthia) Heeke of Kearney, Missouri; two daughters, Theresa Davidson of Emporia, Kansas, Elaine (Albert) Rambaud of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew Davidson, Amanda (Adam) Zuch, Kyle Heeke, Brian (Hailey) Heeke, Sean Heeke, Kim (Pete) Taylor, Aimee Rambaud, Emilee Rambaud, and two step-grandchildren, Jayci (Willie) Stratton and Joshua (Amanda) Hamilton; five great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Durler of Dodge City and Julie (Tony) Durler of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Downey and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville on Monday July 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Rev. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Windthorst. Vigil service will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday July 30, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Building Fund of Hays, Immaculate Heart of Mary Heritage, Inc. of Windthorst, and Holy Cross Cemetery Fund of Windthorst. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.