🎥 Lt. Gov. Colyer issues statement regarding Brownback’s departure

Hays native Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, is set to be elevated to Kansas governor following the upcoming departure of Sam Brownback.

OFFICE OF GOV.

TOPEKA – Hays native Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer today issued the below statement following the announcement of Governor Sam Brownback’s presidential nomination to Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom:

“Sam Brownback has served our state and our citizens with distinction. I will be forever grateful for his service.

“As a doctor and a father of three beautiful girls, I am always optimistic for the future. As I’ve served in worn-torn countries, helping victims begin the healing process, I’ve seen first-hand the resilience of human beings. A Reagan alumni, I too believe people have an inherent dignity, requiring a respect for vulnerable life and civility for our fellow man.

“With humility and a deep sense of honor, I look forward to working with Kansans from across the state, listening to their vision for the future, as together we move toward a better tomorrow for the place that we love.”

Dr. Colyer’s biography can be found here. He is a 1978 graduate of Thomas More Prep Marian High School in Hays.

Colyer’s International Medical Corps mission to Sierra Leone in 2002 (Photo courtesy CBS)

While Dr. Colyer has made many International Medical Corps (IMC) trips since then, 60 Minutes documented a 2002 mission to Sierra Leone, one of his earlier IMC trips. The full interview can be seen below.