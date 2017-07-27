Viola M. Castens, 82, of Atwood, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Atwood. She was born April 2, 1935, in Atwood, to William J. and Irene (Zwickle) Rummel. Viola married Harvey Wright on Dec. 21, 1952 and to this union three children were born. As the children grew up, the family lived on a farm in Achilles, where she helped with the farm duties and raised the children. After moving to town, she worked for the hospital before joining the Rawlins County Extension Office, where she worked for over 25 years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, flowers, and keeping a meticulous yard.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey Wright, Harlan Ross and Donnie Castens; her parents and grandson, Tate Schneider.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Mike) Schneider, Collyer, KS, Debbie (Mike) Fanders, Atwood and Lynn Wright, of Achilles, KS; brother, Bill (Barbara) Rummel, Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Adam, Kahl and Chauncy Schneider, Becky Hammeke, Mary Herskowitz, Cassidy, Tegan, and Dayne Fanders and Nathen, Shelby and Cody Wright and twenty two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Atwood, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rawlins County Fair Board -beautification plantings-, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com