This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Made possible by our sponsors: Coldwell Banker Executive Realty, Midwest Energy, Nex-Tech Wireless, Northwestern Printers and RE/MAX Pro.

Scroll to the bottom for a map of garage sale locations. Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly. Having a sale next weekend? Click HERE for details.

Address: 1718 Volga, Hays

Items for sale: Items include: Women and men clothing, shoes, kid/baby items, house hold items, and miscellaneous. Lots of name brand items, and gently used items. All marked to sell!!

Saturday July 29 7:00am-12:00pm

——————-

Address: 2521 E 21st St, Hays

Items for sale: Multi-Family garage sale Friday only 9-6. Furniture, household goods, youth clothing, power tools and more.

Friday July 28th 9-6

——————–

Address: 313 S 3rd, Wakeeney, KS

Items for sale: Multi-Family Garage Sale

Baby Girl Clothing 0-12m (some w/ tags)

Women’s Name Brand Clothing (Rock Revival, Big Star, Nike, UA)

Shoes (8-8.5)

Lots of Purses & Wallets (Michael Kors, Coach) – priced to sell

Pub Table w/ 4 Chairs

Microfiber Couch & Recliner

Kenmore Dryer

much, MUCH, more!!!!!

Saturday the 29th 8am-???

——————

Address: 2310 Donald Drive, Hays

Items for sale: Jeep 4.5″ Suspension lift kit, chairs, bathroom vanity w/sink & mirror, girls clothes 3 months to 7/8, household items, children’s toys, lots of misc… etc

Friday 2- 7; Saturday 9 – 12:00

——————–

Address: 2303 Walnut St, Hays

Items for sale: MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE!!

Join us for some amazing deals this coming Friday, July 28th 5pm – 9pm and Saturday, July 29th 7am – ?? at 2303 Walnut St. in Hays. We’ve got things priced to sell!! Baby equipment, kids toys, tons of boys and girls clothing ages newborn – 10 years, women’s and men’s clothing, bedding, home decor, office furniture, electronics, books, and SO MUCH MORE!!! Be sure to stop by and see us this weekend!!

Friday, July 28th 5pm – 9pm and Saturday, July 29th 7am – ??

———————–

Address: 211 E. 29th St., Hays

Items for sale: ANNUAL GARAGE SALE; 7 FAMILIES!

Lots of bargains and selection every year. Come see what we have to offer this time!

Clothing and shoes (men’s, women’s, teenage girls’, some young boys’ & young girls’ [no baby]), decorative items, dishes, kitchen items, toys, Nerf guns, DVDs, Wii and GameCube games, sports equipment including golf balls & golf clubs, Vera Bradley purses, Bernette serger, chair, coffee table, German ceramic punch bowl set, old vehicle parts catalogs, and MUCH more!

Friday, July 28, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. & Saturday, July 29, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

———————–

Address: 1204 East 33rd Street, Hays

Items for sale: Name Brand clothes

Infant clothes and accessories

Youth girls clothes up to plus size women’s

Men’s Name Brand clothing and dress shirts

Kids toys and Car Seat, strollers

CDS/DVDS

WII games

Home cookware

And beautiful home decor

Shoes, boots way too much to list

Must come see very clean

Friday- 10 a.m- 7 p.m

———————

Address: 312 W 12th, Hays

Items for sale: Women/jr clothing

Girls clothes baby 6x 7/8 14-16

Boys

Infant girl shoes

Baby bath tub

Swing

Bouncey

Wii items

Books

Men’s clothing

Christmas

Construction materials

Kids toys

Household items

Friday the 28th

——————–

Address: 608 Sunset, Victoria

Items for sale: ONE DAY ONLY 3 FAMILY BLOWOUT GARAGE SALE!

DON’T MISS IT IN VICTORIA at 608 Sunset

Couch, loveseat, bunk beds, picture frames, jogging stroller, toys, clothing, dvd’s household items and MUCH MORE!!!!

SATURDAY JULY 29 7AM-??

———————-

SUBMIT your free garage sale listing where it will be SEEN! Deadline is noon each Wednesday, but, hey, we’re flexible here at Hays Post. Click HERE to submit your weekend garage sale.