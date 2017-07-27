Saturday spaghetti dinner fundraiser for VFW mural project

Have you seen the huge mural project underway on the north side of the Hays VFW building?

The military history painting by Hays artist Dennis Schiel has been consigned by the Hays Arts Council in observation of the 150th anniversary of Ellis County, the city of Hays and historic Fort Hays.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the project will be held Sat., July 29, 5-8 p.m. at the VFW Post 9076, 2106 Vine. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The meal is a free will donation, and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, meatballs, garlic bread and Caesar salad.

A raffle will be held during the meal with an oral auction held afterwards.