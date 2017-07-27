Portion of Antonino Road will be closed for maintenance

The Ellis County Public Works Department said Thursday a cold-in-place asphalt recycling project will take place beginning at the U.S. 183 and Antonino Road intersection and commencing west on Antonino Road for 2 miles ending at the 230th Avenue and Antonino Road intersection.

This 2-mile area of Antonino Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until the project is complete. The expected completion date is two to three working days from the start date of the project. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is complete.